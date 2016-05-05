Woman arrested for 'spending $4.6m' accidentally given by bank

A young Sydney woman has appeared in court on fraud charges for allegedly living the highlife on $4.6m that was wrongly transferred to her bank account.

Christine Lee was stopped from boarding a flight to Malaysia on Wednesday night, four years after Westpac accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft.

The 21-year-old Rhodes woman was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, in one of the largest personal banking errors to ever surface.

On Thursday, Waverley Court was told that Westpac gave Ms Lee unlimited access to the overdraft when she was just 17 years old.



It is alleged that two years later, she withdrew $4.6m and spent it on luxury items like designer handbags. The bank is still trying to recover $3.3m.



Outside court, her boyfriend Vincent King described the overall figure as “big money” and said he was shocked, having had “no idea” that she had access to it.

Ms Lee allegedly knew the bank and police wanted to speak to her, but didn't return calls or emails.



Magistrate Lisa Stapleton questioned if the cash really was proceeds of a crime, saying, "It's money we all dream about".



"If the funds are available in the account for use, how can it be fraud to use it?"

This was not the first such case involving Westpac.



In 2009, a New Zealand businessman was accidentally given $7m after asking for $100,000.



"The money doesn't belong to you. You know that. Don't go spending it, it's going to cause yourself some trouble with the police," Det Insp Sean Heaney from Sydney City Police said.



Lee is expected to get bail tomorrow.

