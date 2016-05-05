New Zealand Police may have met their match after Olympic shot-put champion Valerie Adams accepted their 'running man' dance challenge.

Valerie Adams responds to NZ Police's 'running man' challenge

Adams is the latest to take on the dance after the New York Police Department responded to New Zealand Police's now viral social media video.

The Olympic champ uploaded her moves to Instagram, posting a video of her latest "training" regime.

"Morning Session complete with a fun warm down to finish," she wrote.

Adams' Swiss coach Jean-Pierre Egger joined in on the fun busting his moves in the video.

The New York Police Department responded on Wednesday to NZ Police by posting a video of seven police officers busting out their best dance moves on a footpath alongside the Hudson River.

In the clip, the NYPD cops receive back-up from a group of kids from a Brooklyn school.

The NYPD said on their Facebook video: "‪#‎RunningManChallenge‬ accepted, NZ Police Recruitment!

"For the NYPD version we brought some backup from PS 23 in Brooklyn."

They then called out other departments to take part, commenting: "Are you up for it, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Boston Police Department (Official) and Police Scotland?"

New Zealand Police responded to the video, which has been viewed 600,000 times inside four hours, saying on Twitter: "Kapai to @NYPDnews for accepting the #RunningManChallenge. Love your work!"

The original video shared by the NZ Police Recruitment Facebook page has been viewed over 4.4 million times.

In the video, the group of eight Kiwi cops perform the famous 'running man' dance along with other smooth moves while a police car's lights flash.

The soundtrack to the dance is Ghost Town DJ's 1996 smash hit My Boo.

The New Zealand crew called out various police departments around the world asking them to make their own video, with Queensland Police Service, ACT Policing and Isles of Scilly Police responding via Facebook with a message.

Queensland Police wrote: "Well played NZ Police Recruitment. Bet you can't do that in jandals?"

ACT Policing took to Facebook and appealed to its staff to take up the challenge.

"It appears NZ Police Recruitment have set us a ‪#‎runningmanchallenge‬. What do you think Canberra, should we show them how it's done?"

However, Isles of Scilly Police turned down the request as their police force consists of just five people.

The New York City Fire Department, Boston Police Department and Scotland Police have now been called out to accept the challenge.