Dashcam captures head-on crash after crazy manoeuvre in fog

Two WA men have had an incredibly lucky escape from a head-on collision caused by one them attempting to overtake in heavy fog.

Footage of the risky manoeuvre in Oakford, south of Perth, was captured on another driver’s dashcam just before 6am on Tuesday morning.

It shows a sedan being driven at speed in the dark on Nicholson Road, where the speed limit is 90 km/h, then moving to overtake.

The driver in the car behind is clearly shocked at what he is seeing and shouts, ‘Is this guy going to overtake? F**k I would not attempt to overtake in this heavy fog’.

His sentiments are vindicated just seconds later as the overtaking car’s brake lights come on and it slams into an oncoming Toyota Landcruiser, sending the car spinning off the road.

The driver behind, who had been on a call, says ‘I need to hang-up, I need to hang up man’, as he slows down and pulls over.

A 58-year-old man from Beeliar who was driving the 4WD was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with chest pain and possible back and neck fractures.

The driver of the sedan, a 24-year-old man from Mundijong, suffered shoulder and arm injuries.

He was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The video will form part of the police investigation but no charges have so far been laid.