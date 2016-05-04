Dashcam captures head-on crash after crazy manoeuvre in fog

News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Rebecca Marsh and Emma Canavan
Yahoo7 /

Two WA men have had an incredibly lucky escape from a head-on collision caused by one them attempting to overtake in heavy fog.

Footage of the risky manoeuvre in Oakford, south of Perth, was captured on another driver’s dashcam just before 6am on Tuesday morning.

It shows a sedan being driven at speed in the dark on Nicholson Road, where the speed limit is 90 km/h, then moving to overtake.

The sedan can be seen moving to overtake. Photo: Dash Cam Owners Australia

The driver in the car behind is clearly shocked at what he is seeing and shouts, ‘Is this guy going to overtake? F**k I would not attempt to overtake in this heavy fog’.

His sentiments are vindicated just seconds later as the overtaking car’s brake lights come on and it slams into an oncoming Toyota Landcruiser, sending the car spinning off the road.

The driver behind, who had been on a call, says ‘I need to hang-up, I need to hang up man’, as he slows down and pulls over.

In the aftermath of the collision, debris can be seen scattered across the road. Photo: Dash Cam Owners Australia

A 58-year-old man from Beeliar who was driving the 4WD was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with chest pain and possible back and neck fractures.

The driver of the sedan, a 24-year-old man from Mundijong, suffered shoulder and arm injuries.

He was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The video will form part of the police investigation but no charges have so far been laid.

