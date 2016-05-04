News

Ballsy 2.2km hoverboard flight a new world record

Inventor and daredevil Franky Zapata has set a new Guinness World Record title for the farthest hoverboard flight during a spectacular attempt off the coast of Sausset-les-Pins in the south of France on Saturday.

Photo: Youtube/Flyboard by ZR

The Frenchman managed a new benchmark distance of 2,252 metres, surpassing the previous record of 275.9 metres (905 feet, 2 inches), set by Canada's Catalin Alexandru Duru last year.



The aircraft can reach a claimed maximum height of 10,000 feet, with a maximum speed of 150 kilometers per hour.

Speaking at a press conference following the successful attempt, Zapata said: ”This has really been a life's work”.

Photo: Youtube/Flyboard by ZR


Zapata previously set the record for most backflips with a water jet pack in one minute.

His record of 26 was beaten last August by Liu He of China in Beijing, who managed 27 flips.

RELATED VIDEO:

