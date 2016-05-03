BUDGET 2016: Morrison hits high earners to give tax cuts to middle class and small business

BUDGET 2016 WRAP: Tax cuts fuel 2016 budget

* Upper tax limit for middle-income earners raised from $80,000 to $87,000

* Small business tax rate lowered to 27.5 per cent from July 1

* Tax dodgers targeted with new tax and new task force

* Morrison claims "it's not just another budget"

* Young and jobless targeted again

Tax-dodging multinationals and smokers will fund tax cuts for middle class Aussies and small businesses in the 2016 federal budget.

Treasurer Scott Morrison, delivering his first budget, claimed it is “not a time to be splashing money or increasing the tax burden.”

Morrison has implemented tax cuts for middle Australia and the small end of business, with the unpopular multinational tax dodgers paying the price.

Aussies at the bottom end of the $80,000 to $180,000 income tax bracket can expect a boost to their pay packets, with the upper limit for the middle income tax bracket increasing to $87,000.

Morrison claimed this will stop around 500,000 taxpayers from facing the 37 per cent second top marginal tax rate.

More drastic are the tax breaks for Australia’s small and medium businesses.

The government’s new ‘Ten Year Enterprise Tax Plan’ will see the tax rate for small businesses plunge to just 27.5 per cent from 1 July. This was previously cut to 28.5 per cent in the 2015 budget.

The turnover threshold for small businesses able to access this lower rate will also increase from $2 million to $10 million.

This is just the start though. Each year the turnover threshold for the lower tax rate of 27.5 per cent will increase to $25 million in 2017-18, $50 million in 2018-19 and $100 million in 2019-20.

Funding the tax cuts



With the cuts knocking weight out of the government funds, combating tax avoidance has emerged as a key revenue generator.



The budget claimed a combination of tougher laws and stronger compliance will result in billions in revenue.



A new ‘Diverted Profits Tax’ will impose a 40 per cent penalty tax rate on multinational corporations that attempt to shift their Australian profits offshore to avoid paying tax.

A newly established Tax Avoidance Taskforce will support the ATO in cracking down on tax dodgers, including multinationals, local firms and high wealth Aussies.



As expected, a further four annual 12.5 per cent increases in tobacco excise will be implemented, with $4.7 billion projected to be generated in the next four years.



Superannuation tax concessions were also changed, with Aussies earning over $250,000 a year taking a hit, with a 30 per cent tax on concessional contributions for this group.A freeze in the Medicare Benefits Schedule is also expected to generate $301.5 million in 2018-19, $623.8 million by 2019-20 and $925.3 million by 2019-20.

As for fresh ventures in the budget, the issues of youth employment and infrastructure featured prominently.



The Youth Jobs PaTH (Prepare-Trial-Hire) Programme will be opened up to “vulnerable job seekers under 25” who are in employment services.



The three-stage programme offers pre-employment skills training, an internship placement and finally a wage subsidy for employers who take them on.



On infrastructure, the government will end up investing $50 billion between 2013-14 and 2019-20.

$2 billion will go on a National Water Infrastructure Loan Facility to support water infrastructure projects, such as dams. $594 million will go towards the Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail, while $490 million is being invested in the Forrestfield-Airport Link in Perth.



Elsewhere, the budget did not touch the controversial topic of negative gearing, with Morrison claiming an attempt to remove or limit it would “increase the tax burden on Australians just trying to invest and provide a future for their families.”



The budget deficit for 2015-16 was $39.9 billion, with a projected reduction to $37.1 billion in 2016-17, tapering down gradually to just $6 billion by 2019-20.