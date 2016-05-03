News

Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

The Streisand effect: Photo of Peter Dutton his office asked be deleted predictably gets shared, re-shared and remixed

Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 News /

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has fallen victim the internet's pervasive quicksand-like characteristic: the more you struggle against it, the more it sucks you in.

On a day when the minister's office were dealing with news that a second asylum seeker in a week had set themselves alight in one of Australia's off-shore refugee detention centres, his staff seemed to think erasing a ghoulish photo of their boss from the web was of greater concern.

Fairfax Media photographer Alex Ellinghausen had captured the photo showing Mr Dutton staring out over a darkened lectern, the bottom half of his face cloaked in shadow while his illuminated eyes look out to nowhere in particular.

This is not the photo of Peter Dutton in question. Source: AAP

As the minister blamed refugee advocacy groups for encouraging detainees on Manus Island and Nauru to self-harm in the hope it would win them favour and make the government look bad, Fairfax senior writer Stephanie Peatling resurrected the image in a tweet.

"Eek," the caption on Pealting's tweet read in its brief existence before the minister's office "took considerable umbrage" and asked it be deleted.

"Keen observers would have noticed that I tweeted some of Alex’s photos from the press conference as they came in," Pealting wrote.




"The one below caused particular consternation for Mr Dutton’s media team (he has three official press secretaries, the most of any minister other than the Prime Minister).

"After one of those conversations where both parties say the same thing over and over again I agreed I would take it off twitter so long as I could say they asked me to do so."



And this is how the minster's media team got their boss stuck in the snowballing internet phenomenon known as the "Streisand effect""Streisand effect" – a law of unintended consequences in which more attention is drawn to the thing someone wants censored or deleted.

Social media responded in kind.









Some went as far as to liken Mr Dutton to the fictional serial killing cannibal Hannibal Lecter.



However, Mr Dutton continued to blame social media for increased issues of self-harm in Australia's off-shore detention camps.

The camps are run by private company Transfield, under contract to the Department of Immigration and Border Protection - Mr Dutton's ministry.

"There is a lot of publicly available information in relation to some of the social media messaging as well," Mr Dutton said when asked by recent self-immolations.

"I have previously expressed my frustration and anger at advocates and others who are in contact with those in regional processing centres and who are encouraging some of these people to behave in a certain way, believing that that pressure exerted on the Australian government will see a change in our policy in relation to our border protection measures," Dutton said.

"I repeat the call to advocates today that their intentions may be honourable and they may be noble in their own minds but they are causing serious harm," he said.

"They can provide offers of support, that is reasonable. But to provide advice otherwise is very dangerous."

Earlier, the United Nations refugee agency said offshore processing and prolonged detention itself was immensely harmful.

"Despite efforts by the governments of Papua New Guinea and Nauru, arrangements in both countries have proved completely untenable," the UNHCR said in a statement.

