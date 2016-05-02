News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Queensland taxi drivers hit back at 'unsafe' claims after 65 incidents recorded in 2015

Katrina Blowers 7 News and Natasha Christian Yahoo7
Yahoo7 /

Sunshine State taxi operators have hit back at suggestions cab rides are unsafe, despite numerous reports of sexual assaults, drug trafficking and violence.

Seven News has found some Queensland taxi drivers have been charged with the above offences following complaints from passengers.

A right to information claim found in 2015 there were 65 violations recorded against taxi drivers in the state.

Of those, 45 had their licenses cancelled and another 18 were suspended.

The charges included accusations of drivers trafficking dangerous drugs, stalking, threatening violence and displaying signs of driving under the influence of alcohol.

One claim, from August 2015, alleged a taxi driver picked up passengers from Brisbane Airport and took them to a DFO carpark.

It’s alleged the male driver then touched one of the passengers on the leg, stomach and breast before cupping the victim’s face and trying to kiss her.

Another charge alleges a driver attacked an Uber driver, dragging the victim out of his car, assaulting him and smashing his windscreen.

However drivers claim a ride in a cab has never been safer, thanks to a new technology.

Wayne Crookes of Taxi Council Queensland told 7 News that the industry invested a large amount of money to make sure cabs were safe with cameras and GPS tracking.

The Queensland Department of Transport told 7 News there were 80 million taxi trips taken every year in the state and that the figures showed the state’s strict regime of checks and balances for drivers was working.

