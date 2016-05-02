'***k me!': Surfers' boat hit by massive waves, capsizes

A boatload of surfers on New Zealand's east coast have taken the term 'wipeout' to the next level.
Filming his friends surfing near Gisborne on New Zealand's east coast, Dean Foote got more than he bargained for when a boat full of surfers and their surfboards were struck by a set of massive waves just meters from jagged rocks.
Describing the event as it unfolded with a colourful array of expletives, Foote's footage captures the carnage as bodies and boards are dislodged from the boat as the massive waves sweep through the lineup.
"F*** me," Foote can be heard saying as the drama unfolded in front of his eyes, and lens.
"That is a complete yard sale man.
"Jerry, ***k we need to help them bro!"
The video was filmed as part of a trip Foote and his friends did to the east coast.
"All the boys descended on Gizzy for Erics last hurrah," Foote said in a post to Facebook.
"Maximum p*** take and minimum effort so apologies in advance (and for the language as well!).
"The last shot is very full on and worth a watch," he added of the dramatic capsize.
