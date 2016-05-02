'***k me!': Surfers' boat hit by massive waves, capsizes

News

Josh Berry
Yahoo New Zealand /

A boatload of surfers on New Zealand's east coast have taken the term 'wipeout' to the next level.

Wipeout! Photo: Vimeo/Dean Foote

Filming his friends surfing near Gisborne on New Zealand's east coast, Dean Foote got more than he bargained for when a boat full of surfers and their surfboards were struck by a set of massive waves just meters from jagged rocks.

Describing the event as it unfolded with a colourful array of expletives, Foote's footage captures the carnage as bodies and boards are dislodged from the boat as the massive waves sweep through the lineup.

Photo: Vimeo/Dean Foote

"F*** me," Foote can be heard saying as the drama unfolded in front of his eyes, and lens.

"That is a complete yard sale man.

"Jerry, ***k we need to help them bro!"

Photo: Vimeo/Dean Foote

The video was filmed as part of a trip Foote and his friends did to the east coast.

"All the boys descended on Gizzy for Erics last hurrah," Foote said in a post to Facebook.

"Maximum p*** take and minimum effort so apologies in advance (and for the language as well!).

"The last shot is very full on and worth a watch," he added of the dramatic capsize.


