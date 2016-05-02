Parents of ‘Peter Boy’ Kema charged with murder 20 years after mysterious disappearance

The parents of a little boy who mysteriously disappeared nearly 20 years ago have been charged with second degree murder.

'Peter Boy' Kema has been missing from Hawaii since he was six years old.

He was last seen in 1997.

His parents Peter Kema, 45, and wife Jaylin, 46, were charged on Wednesday with killing their son after police opened the case for the second time.

The boy, who would now be 25, was long suspected to have been murdered by his parents but police say they did not have enough evidence during the first investigation.

Appearing in court on Friday the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and were not bailed.

KHON2 News reports that 'Peter Boy's' mum only reported him missing months after he disappeared after a social worker urged her to.

There were some discrepancies in the parents' story back when 'Peter Boy' first went missing.

Mr Kema told authorities he had taken his son to Oahu and given him to family friend 'Aunty Rose Makuakane'.

He claimed he did not know how to get in touch with her and police could not even confirm her existence.

Hawaii County prosecutor Mitch Roth told KHON2: "It is a day we've been waiting for a long time, and we're happy to bring justice to the family."

KHON2 reports that 'Peter Boy' was raised by grandparents and had suffered abuse, his legs had been broken and ribs fractured.

The child was returned to the care of his parents and in December 1996 'Peter Boy' suffered a broken arm and a black eye.

KHON2 reports that 'Peter Boy's' little sister told police during the first investigation that she had seen her brother dead in a box in her parents' closet and that they took the box to Honolulu.

The testimonies of 'Peter Boy's' siblings are believed to be key to the new investigation which was re-opened in 2014.

Mr Kema's bail was set at $500,000 and Mrs Kema's at $150,000 as she is considered an accomplice in the case.