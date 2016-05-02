News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
'Trying to rip her apart': Tiny chihuahua attacked by large eagle

Man charged after car spotted being 'driven dangerously' on Ipswich Motorway

Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

A 30-year-old Redbank Plains man has been charged following an alleged dangerous driving incident in the Ipswich area on Saturday night.

Man charged after car spotted being 'driven dangerously' on Ipswich Motorway

Man charged after car spotted being 'driven dangerously' on Ipswich Motorway

The car was spotted by the police helicopter, Polair 2, allegedly travelling at high speeds on the Gateway Motorway at Drewvale at about 10pm.

It's alleged the car was weaving past other vehicles. Source. Queensland Police.

The helicopter tracked it as it drove onto the Logan Motorway and Ipswich Motorway.

The car was allegedly weaving past other vehicles.

General duties officers took a man into custody after the vehicle was tracked to an address at Riverview. Source: Queensland Police

According to Queensland Police, it's alleged the car may have been travelling along the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna at approximately 182 kilometres an hour.

Police tracked the car to an address at Riverview where general duties officers on the ground took a man into custody.

The man is due to appear in court tomorrow. Source: Queensland Police

He has been charged with a number of things including driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle with incorrect number plates and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The man is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court tomorrow.

News break – May 2

Back To Top