A 30-year-old Redbank Plains man has been charged following an alleged dangerous driving incident in the Ipswich area on Saturday night.

Man charged after car spotted being 'driven dangerously' on Ipswich Motorway

The car was spotted by the police helicopter, Polair 2, allegedly travelling at high speeds on the Gateway Motorway at Drewvale at about 10pm.

The helicopter tracked it as it drove onto the Logan Motorway and Ipswich Motorway.

The car was allegedly weaving past other vehicles.

According to Queensland Police, it's alleged the car may have been travelling along the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna at approximately 182 kilometres an hour.

Police tracked the car to an address at Riverview where general duties officers on the ground took a man into custody.

He has been charged with a number of things including driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle with incorrect number plates and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The man is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court tomorrow.

News break – May 2