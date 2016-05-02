Road worker narrowly avoids injury after standing in front of van during brazen theft

CCTV shows a road worker courageously trying to stop a thief from stealing his ute before being run down in Melbourne overnight.

Video reveals the moment the brazen thief got into the vehicle, which had the keys still inside, and drove away from the scene in Spencer Street just after 1am.

Matthew Whiting, 28, was captured running in front of the ute as it was being driven away.

Instead of stopping, the thief accelerated and Mr Whiting was sent flying, narrowly avoiding some poles on the side of the road.

Mr Whiting's manager Nicholas Cashin from Momentum Traffic Control based in Pakenham told 7 News 'working in this area can be very dangerous'.

"Working in the CBD can be a bit hairy because you get a lot of homeless people, commuters... just crazy," he said.

Mr Whiting was seen rolling round on the pavement hugging his chest in the footage.

Police are still searching for the stolen white Mazda and it was last seen travelling east in Little Collins Street.

It is described as having “Momentum” signage in various locations on the car and a large flashing arrow on its roof.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.