UK's youngest lotto millionaire claims ex-boyfriend cashed up on her winnings after breakup

A UK lottery millionaire claims her ex-boyfriend is a “snake” after she spent thousands on showering him with gifts, which he quickly sold up for cash.

Jane Park, from Edinburgh, was just 17 when she managed to scoop up the £1million (AUD $1.9 million) EuroMillions prize in 2013.

The now 20-year-old admitted she bought Mark Scales’ love for a year and spent thousands on buying him presents some include a car and a $13,000 Rolex.

She told ‘’The Sun’’ her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend was a “snake” and had no true feelings for her and wishes she “listened to everyone”.

“I was trying to buy his love and obviously he didn’t have any feelings,” she said.

“I thought I was in love too - but obviously I was blind.”

After the break-up, Scales was quick to scoop up cash and Park claims he has already redeemed a deposit for a tattoo she paid for and cashed in the luxury watch.

According to Park, her ex-boyfriend is also refusing to return the Vauxhall Astra she bought for him, even though the car is in her name.

The UK’s youngest Lotto winner is so furious said she had to stop herself throwing a hot drink over him and is now going to the police to claim back her car.

“He never got a job as he was used to getting from me,” she said, adding she won't be getting into a new relationship anytime soon.

Since her winnings, Park has splashed her cash on boozy nights out with friends, multiple designer handbags, a breast enlargement, a Chihuahua puppy and a house.