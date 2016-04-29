News

Asylum seeker dies after setting himself on fire at Nauru

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An Iranian man who set fire to himself on Nauru has died of his injuries.

The immigration department said the unnamed 23-year-old man was initially taken to the Nauru Hospital for medical treatment.

He was then flown to Australia by air ambulance and died on Friday afternoon in a Brisbane Hospital.

Disturbing video obtained by Fairfax Media showed the incident taking place.

The 23-year-old Iranian man travelled to Australia by boat and had suffered terrible burns as a result of the act. Photo: Fairfax Media

The department said appropriate support was being provided to his wife and friends.

"The department expresses its sympathies to his wife, family and friends," it said in a statement.

His death will be reported to the Queensland coroner.

The man set himself alight on Wednesday while officials from the United Nations refugee agency were visiting the island.

MORE TO COME...

