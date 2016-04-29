Asylum seeker dies after setting himself on fire at Nauru

An Iranian man who set fire to himself on Nauru has died of his injuries.

The immigration department said the unnamed 23-year-old man was initially taken to the Nauru Hospital for medical treatment.

He was then flown to Australia by air ambulance and died on Friday afternoon in a Brisbane Hospital.

The department said appropriate support was being provided to his wife and friends.

"The department expresses its sympathies to his wife, family and friends," it said in a statement.

His death will be reported to the Queensland coroner.

The man set himself alight on Wednesday while officials from the United Nations refugee agency were visiting the island.

