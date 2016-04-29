‘I’ve seen it all anyway’: Perth radiographer disqualified after exposing patient's vagina

An Australian radiographer has been banned from working for the next 18 months after admitting he pulled a woman's underpants down without her consent and spread her legs to expose her vagina.

Disgraced Perth radiographer disqualified after exposing patient's vagina. Source: Getty Images.

Disgraced radiographer, Pei Ren Un, admitted to untying the patient's robe and pulling her underwear down without her consent according to the ABC.

While she was on her back with her knees bent, Mr Un then proceeded to push her knees apart, exposing her genitals.

He then admitted, according to the ABC to responding to the woman's efforts to cover up her exposed body with a robe with words to the effect of "Why bother, I have seen it all anyway".

Mr Un, was taken to the State Administrative Tribunal this month by the Medical Radiation Practice Board of Australia reported the ABC.

The group was seeking disciplinary action against him over the incident the occurred in October 2014.

At the time of the incident Un was employed at the Perth Radiological Clinic in Gosnells.

Un was later found to have committed professional misconduct by breaching professional boundaries.

He was also found to have engaged in sexual misconduct.

Un was also reprimanded and disqualified from applying for registration as a medical radiation practitioner for 18 months.

He was also found to have failed to treat the patient with respect, informed consent and behaviour that warranted the trust of the community.

His registration as a medical radiation practitioner lapsed in December 2015.

The disgraced radiographer was also ordered to pay $1,800 in legal costs to the board.

Yahoo7 has reached out to Medical Radiation Practice Board of Australia for comment.

News Wrap ��� May 2