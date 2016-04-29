There have been reports of a mysterious noise waking west Auckland residents up last night.

Mysterious bang wakes up west Auckland residents

Residents in Massey, Ranui, Te Atatu and Henderson reported hearing a loud noise at around midnight.

Jonathan Stunnenberg wrote on a West Auckland Facebook page that he had heard it.

"I'm off sturges and it woke me n my son...sounded like a single boom of one of those commercial fireworks but a lot louder."

Lui Hellesoe said it "sounded like a tire popping".

Toza Jevtic commented: "I live on rathgar and yea sounded close."

Jacob Backhouse-Smith shared: "Yeah it shook our walls."

Henz Henry posted: "I'm in pooks and I ran outside thinking someone was running around with a shot gunn letting that off lol."

NZME reports that police, NZDF and fire service have no information regarding the apparent explosion.

