Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu

A tsunami warning has been lifted after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu, the United States Geological Survey says.

The quake struck at a depth of 10km shortly after 7.30am (NZT).

It had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, but that had since been revised down to 7.0.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coast of Vanuatu," the NTWC said earlier.

The tsunami warning has since been lifted.

The quake was centred about 95km southeast of the town of Santo, the USGS said.

7.3 earthquake, 31km ESE of Lakatoro, Vanuatu. 2016-04-29 06:33:25 at epicenter (12m ago, depth 10km). https://t.co/RcksFwVqL5 — Earthquakes Tsunamis (@NewEarthquake) April 28, 2016

The New Zealand Civil Defence said it was monitoring the situation but said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the Vanuatu Islands is currently being assessed. #eqnz — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) April 28, 2016

There is no #tsunami threat to New Zealand following the 7.3 m Vanuata earthquake at 0733 NZ time. — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) April 28, 2016

No tsunami threat to New Zealand after the M.7.0 earthquake in Vanuatu. More from USGS: https://t.co/KKOinbqorY https://t.co/uPmYSXDNpM — GeoNet (@geonet) April 28, 2016

There was also no threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Vanuatu is part of the "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A 6.5-magnitude tremor hit the country earlier this month but no tsunami alerts were issued.

