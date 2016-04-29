Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu

A tsunami warning has been lifted after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu, the United States Geological Survey says.
The quake struck at a depth of 10km shortly after 7.30am (NZT).
It had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, but that had since been revised down to 7.0.
"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coast of Vanuatu," the NTWC said earlier.
The tsunami warning has since been lifted.
The quake was centred about 95km southeast of the town of Santo, the USGS said.
The New Zealand Civil Defence said it was monitoring the situation but said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake.
There was also no threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.
Vanuatu is part of the "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
A 6.5-magnitude tremor hit the country earlier this month but no tsunami alerts were issued.
