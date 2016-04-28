News

Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Perth teen dumped in well after vicious attack, found seven hours later

Alexis Donkin
Yahoo7 /

A Perth teenager has given an incredible account of how he was attacked, beaten and thrown down an 18-foot well by an unknown assailant.

When Chris Moore regained consciousness, he was covered in blood and trapped in the dark, with the lid of the well above him closed.

He called for help for seven hours and had almost given up hope, when finally a passerby heard his calls.

Chris Moore at Royal Perth Hospital after he was finally pulled from the well. Photo: 7 News

“I thought I was going to die,” the 19 year old told 7 News.

He doesn't remember much. He had been walking to a friend's house on Railway Parade in Kelmscott about 3pm on April 13 when he was struck from behind.

The rest is a blur.

“I woke up a few hours later at the bottom of the well, there was blood everywhere, I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Police are investigating whether Mr Moore was bashed in an abandoned church and then thrown down the well, just metres away.

A terrifying sight: the well's lid had been closed over when Mr Moore was dumped into it. Photo: 7 News

Chris fell 4.5m to the bottom of the well. Photo: 7 News


A photograph of Chris lying on a hospital gurney shows him badly bruised and battered, with blood across his forehead and down his face.

His neck is held in a brace and huge purple welts can be seen on his arms and across his ribcage.

He said during the terrifyingly long hours down the well he “cried a lot, praying and calling out for help”.

“At one point I just sat down and gave up but then I had the urge to yell out again, that's when I was found. It was pretty incredible,” Mr Moore said.

A man who was passing by heard his cries and pulled him to safety.

Police want to speak to the man who rescued Chris. Photo: 7 News

He then spent the night in ICU at Royal Perth Hospital.

Police want to speak to the man who found him, who they believe could help with the investigation.

So far, no one has been charged and Mr Moore doesn’t know why anyone would have attacked him.

“It could have been for any reason. I didn't upset anyone as far as I know, that's scary in itself.”

