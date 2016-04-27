'The torture is real': Asia's 'sexiest' DJ says she is struggling in US prison without nail polish, mirror and Louboutins

News

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A former playboy model, who is also known as one of Asia’s “sexiest" DJs, has described how hard prison life is, as she serves up to three years behind bars without moisturiser, Versace dresses and nail polish.

Angie Vu has spent the past six months at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on parental kidnapping charges after she tried to take her daughter to China without her ex-partner’s knowledge.

Angie Vu with her nine-year-old daughter Isabella. Photo: Facebook

In a ridiculous interview with the New York Daily News, Vu described some of her toughest battles in jail to date.

“This place is so horrible, there’s no sunlight ever.

“I have been under the harsh light 24/7 and turned pale. I need a good supply of Guerlain’s moisturiser in here.

Vu also said she is struggling without her designer clothes and make up.

“I miss my Versace dresses and Louboutin heels. My nails are nicely trimmed but I’m dying to have some colours on them. The torture is real.”

And instead of mentioning those she misses on the outside, she instead told the reporter how she misses her own reflection.

The international DJ has also made a career out of modelling. Photo: Facebook

“There’s no real mirror in prison,” she said.

“We all buy this tiny piece of plastic... but the images are distorted. I wish there should be at least one full-length mirror in here. I haven’t looked at myself for months. It’s cruel.”

But it’s not all bad for Ms Vu.

She said while she has turned away sexual attention from other inmates and had to give up “all other fabulous hungry men and all the young sexy model boys that were chasing me”, she had made room in her heart for one special man – Jesus.

“A lot of lesbians around here and a few blondies are hitting on me. But I prefer to read my Bible for now.

Vu is a former Playboy model who is facing up to three years in prison on kidnapping charges. Photo: Facebook

Vu, who is facing extradition for parental abduction charges in France and up to three years behind bars, said she it trying to stay positive about the situation.

“I’m not supposed to be worried about anything. It gives me wrinkles. ... Do I feel ashamed for being here? The answer is no. I’m here for a great cause, for protecting my child. This injustice won’t crash my spirit. I’m still rocking and rolling.”

Vu has been modelling for nearly 10 years and was ranked as one of Asia's "sexiest supermodel DJs" in 2012 by a clubbing website.

She said she is trying to make friends in prison to avoid getting in any fights because she made a vow to ‘protect her face at all costs’.

Vu’s ex-partner Richard Froger lives in France and had agreed for their nine-year-old daughter Isabella to travel to America to stay with Vu for the summer holidays.

Nine-year-old Isabella is now in her father's custody in France. Photo: Facebook

When Vu broke the agreement by declining to send her daughter back to France, Mr Froger took legal action.

Vu was arrested in dramatic style at an airport, about to board a flight with Isabella to China.

The child has since been returned to France and is in her father’s care.

