A 20-year-old man has faced a Melbourne court accused of trying to rape a pregnant woman before being chased down by four Good Samaritans.

Alleged attempted rapist pushed pregnant woman off her bike before being chased by Good Samaritans

Police allege Casey Tennent pushed his victim, who was 29 weeks pregnant, off her bike while she rode along a path in Brunswick on Sunday night.



He then allegedly dragged the 31-year-old woman into bushes and started assaulting her despite her pleas to stop.

He is even accused of pushing hard on the victim’s stomach when she said she was pregnant.

Luckily, a witness heard the woman's screams and came running to help, prompting her attacker to flee.

Four men approaching the scene chased Tennent and tackled him to the ground, holding him there until police arrived.

Tennent allegedly told officers that he had imagined performing the heinous crime, and that he dreamed about it and decided to do it tonight.

Local residents have applauded the good Samaritans.



“Jill Meagher murder, people heard her and didn't do anything, this is positive - it makes you feel a bit safer,” one woman said.

“I guess most people would think, ‘it's scary, I don't want to be near this mad possible rapist’,” another said.



“Thank you to those wonderful brave men.”



The alleged victim was taken to the Royal Women’s Hospital and it's not clear yet what impact there has been on the baby.

The incident occurred only a few hundred metres form where Jill Meagher was raped and murdered in 2012.

Tennent was remanded in custody until his next court date in July.

Good Samaritans make citizens arrest on alleged sex offender

Jill Meagher’s killer to serve at least 43 years in jail after 18-year rape sentence

Parole system 'failed Jill Meagher'

News break – April 26