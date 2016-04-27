A policeman has saved the life of a suspected suicidal man by sprinting after and rugby tackling him before he could jump off a bridge.

Policeman rugby tackles would-be bridge jumper to safety

Sergeant Greg Bogert from Riverdale Police Department in New Jersey has been hailed a hero after the footage of the rescue was caught on dashcam and shared online.

At 11.30am on Monday Sgt Bogert responded to a call that a man was walking among traffic on the busy 287 highway.

He found the man upset and crying, but after attempting to calm him the distressed man ran for the concrete barrier and attempted to jump off the bridge.

However, Sgt Bogert found a turn of speed and caught up with the man and managed to rugby tackle him to the ground before he could jump.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Sgt Bogert was lauded for his efforts on the police force's Facebook page.

"Awesome job," "respect", and "everyday hero" were just some of the praise the policeman received for his heroism.

