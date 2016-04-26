Firefighter outruns massive fire tornado that chased him into a lake

A Canadian firefighter was filmed outrunning a massive fire tornado that chased him along the ground and across the surface of the lake he dived in to save his life.

Alberta fireman Vincent Pashko was battling a grass fire on April 14 with his battalion when the massive fire funnel formed and starting moving.

Footage captured from across the lake shows the towering inferno spinning in a vortex of soot and flame, barrelling across the ground at the lake's edge.

At the foot of the whirlwind, a tiny speck runs swiftly along the ground only metres ahead of the fast-moving fire tornado.

That speck was Pashko, the firefighter diving headfirst into the lake as the tornado passed over his submerged body and carried on spinning across the lake.

The twister of flame and smoke came at the group working alongside Big Lake, separating Pashko from his crew as they tried to contain the grass fire.

"My head was the opposite direction of the wind storm because I was trying to pull hose over to the [other] side so it didn't burn up and we'd have hose to be able to apply to the rest of the fire," he told CTV.

"When the guys screamed 'watch out', I turned around and all I could see was just a huge wall of black ash… and then I just felt the heat come up from behind and I could feel that I was starting to burn up."

The St Albert's firefighter told the station he "went kind of face first [into] the lake and my face was quite hot [and] the back of my ears were quite hot".

His crew could not see him and he could not see them, but when Pashko resurfaced he could hear them screaming his name, which he said was reassuring.

He was taken to hospital, suffering only minor burns to his ears.

The fire started when a campfire got out of control and spread quickly.

