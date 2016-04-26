News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
'Trying to rip her apart': Tiny chihuahua attacked by large eagle

Firefighter outruns massive fire tornado that chased him into a lake

Yahoo7 News /

A Canadian firefighter was filmed outrunning a massive fire tornado that chased him along the ground and across the surface of the lake he dived in to save his life.

0402_1800_SYD-AmmoFire
1:36

Firefighters use ballistics shields to battle ammunition fire
0228_wa_news_fire
1:20

Arson detectives investigate Bunnings blaze
0227_1800_wa_bunnings
6:56

Homes evacuated after massive Bunnings fire
0227_1600_nat_fire
0:35

Huge fire destroys Bunnings store
Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
1:06

Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
Canada's Trudeau gets welcome bear hug from India PM Modi
1:38

Canada's Trudeau gets welcome bear hug from India PM Modi
Trudeau offers prayers at India's Golden Temple
0:45

Trudeau offers prayers at India's Golden Temple
0914_sunrise_video_fires
1:29

Conditions easing for firefighters in NSW as they battle blazes across the state
Placerita fire in Santa Clarita 50 percent contained
2:46

Placerita fire in Santa Clarita 50 percent contained
0429_1800_nsw_foran
1:32

Foran in rehab clinic after prescription drug overdose
Footage shows rescue of injured firefighter after Tianjin blast
0:58

Footage shows rescue of injured firefighter after Tianjin blast
 

Alberta fireman Vincent Pashko was battling a grass fire on April 14 with his battalion when the massive fire funnel formed and starting moving.

Footage captured from across the lake shows the towering inferno spinning in a vortex of soot and flame, barrelling across the ground at the lake's edge.

The massive fire tornado followed the firefighter along the lake's edge. Source: CTV

At the foot of the whirlwind, a tiny speck runs swiftly along the ground only metres ahead of the fast-moving fire tornado.

That speck was Pashko, the firefighter diving headfirst into the lake as the tornado passed over his submerged body and carried on spinning across the lake.

The twister of flame and smoke came at the group working alongside Big Lake, separating Pashko from his crew as they tried to contain the grass fire.

He was forced to run and dive into the lake. Source: CTV


"My head was the opposite direction of the wind storm because I was trying to pull hose over to the [other] side so it didn't burn up and we'd have hose to be able to apply to the rest of the fire," he told CTV.

"When the guys screamed 'watch out', I turned around and all I could see was just a huge wall of black ash… and then I just felt the heat come up from behind and I could feel that I was starting to burn up."

Firefighter Vincent Pashko only singed his ears. Source: CTV

The St Albert's firefighter told the station he "went kind of face first [into] the lake and my face was quite hot [and] the back of my ears were quite hot".

His crew could not see him and he could not see them, but when Pashko resurfaced he could hear them screaming his name, which he said was reassuring.

He was taken to hospital, suffering only minor burns to his ears.

The fire started when a campfire got out of control and spread quickly.

RELATED VIDEO:

Fire tornado twists through Missouri brush fire

Chilling video reveals Pinery fire terror

Gold Coast mum captures lightning strike

Back To Top