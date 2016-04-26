News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Coast Guard rescues man trying to cross ocean in giant inflatable bubble... again

Yahoo US /

A Florida man who was attempting to travel thousands of kilometres to Bermuda and back in an inflatable bubble has been rescued by the US Coast Guard.

Jet skier's quick thinking puts out boat fire
0:28

Quick thinking jetskier helps put out boat fire near Brisbane
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
0:40

Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
0228_1800_qld_foster
0:49

Convicted conman Peter Foster to give evidence
0228_tde_westaway
4:11

Di Westaway talks hiking your way to good health
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
0223_1800_SYD-Drugs
1:08

Student remain in hospital after mass drug overdose
Oil Spills Into Oregon's Columbia River
1:10

Oil Spills Into Oregon's Columbia River
1005_1800_qld_shack
1:15

Million dollar shack on Gold Coast up for sale
0503_sun_goldcoast
1:24

Thousands of students being held in Gold Coast school hall as alarms continue
 

Long-distance runner Reza Baluchi was picked up off the Florida coast on Sunday and his "hydropod" was being towed back to shore, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

Reza Baluchi with his ocean-going bubble. Photo: Facebook

Mr Barney said the man set off from Pompano Beach on Friday, despite receiving a letter from the Coast Guard on 15 April warning him not to attempt the 5,600km journey following the Bermuda triangle and back to Florida via Cuba and Puerto Rico.

Mr Baluchi, a 44-year-old originally from Iran, had been told he was "not authorised to depart" because his vessel - which featured dozens of buoyancy balls, a GPS tracking device and water filter - was "manifestly unsafe".


Captain Austin Gould, Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander, said: "This was an inherently unsafe voyage that put the lives of Mr Baluchi and other mariners in danger."

The Coast Guard added that the voyage was halted because he "violated a USCG order" not to go without a safety boat.

Reza Baluchi's 2014 effort to cross the ocean in a giant bubble ended in similar fashion. Photo: Supplied

Mr Baluchi could face a fine or have to pay the cost of picking him up, Mr Barney said.

It was the second time he had attempted such a journey.

In October 2014, his GPS device fell into the ocean around 70 miles off St Augustine. The US Coast Guard rescued him from the ocean in an operation which cost more than $140,000.


Related video



Back To Top