Teenager to face court after man thrown from car bonnet during alleged road rage attack

A South Australian teenager and her car passenger will face court over an alleged road rage attack that led to a man being thrown from the bonnet of a car and left with head injuries.

An argument erupted between two drivers at Dulwich, in Adelaide on March 23.

It led to a 24-year-old man climbing on to the bonnet of the teenager’s car.

Video filmed by a witness shows the man laying on the bonnet, when the driver takes off quickly.

The man can be seen holding on for a few seconds but then he is sent flying off when the driver hits the brakes.

The car drives off as the man struggles to get to his feet.

Adelaide Advertiser reports the man was taken to Adelaide Hospital with minor head injuries.

Both drivers reported the incident to police.

A 17-year-old girl, the alleged driver, and a 24-year-old man have been reported to police for disorderly behaviour.

They will appear in court at a later date.