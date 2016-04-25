Two women and two children were lucky to leave Running Creek alive at the weekend after their car careered off a bridge and ploughed into a creek.

Erica Morris, her two daughters and a friend left Gladstone on Saturday morning, headed to a birthday party in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old says she lost control of her car on a windy, dirt road through Woolooga, north of Gympie.

"We flipped and we landed on our roof, straight onto the water," she told 7 News.

The car instantly filled with water and was fully submerged in a matter of seconds.

Three-year-old Syndal was trapped as the water continued to rise.

Around three minutes had passed before Erica managed to pull her little girl from the wreckage.

"She was blue, she wasn't breathing, she was completely lifeless," Ms Morris said.

"I had it in my head as I was walking to shore that I've just lost my little girl.

"Because I don't know CPR, I just threw her over my shoulder and I just started whacking and praying."

Her prayers were answered.

"We were half way to the shore when she whimpered and I swear to god it was the most amazing sound I ever heard," she said.

Syndal spent the night in hospital after swallowing huge amounts of water.

Today, the toddler and her big sister Alexiah only have cuts and bruises to heal.

The young family is relieved to be safe at home and grateful to be together.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

