News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony showcases unity as thousands brave rain

'She was blue, she wasn't breathing, she was completely lifeless'

Natasha Squarey
7News Brisbane /

Two women and two children were lucky to leave Running Creek alive at the weekend after their car careered off a bridge and ploughed into a creek.

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
0:31

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0301_1800_nsw_housing
2:04

Secret housing tax grab deal exposed
Townsville's Saunders Creek Floods
1:05

Townsville's Saunders Creek Floods
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0224_1800_sa_fires
1:15

Man accused of starting three grass fires has been arrested
Florida School Guard Describes 'Accomplishments' of Campus Security Program (File)
5:35

Florida School Guard Describes 'Accomplishments' of Campus Security Program (File)
0222_1800_SYD-M12Motorway
2:13

Questions about new tolls to pay for planned M12 motorway
Teen wows internet with emotional, poignant poem
6:06

Teen wows internet with emotional, poignant poem
Body of murdered jogger found face down in New York park
1:47

Body of murdered jogger found face down in New York park
0909_1800_BRI-AlbanyCreek
0:48

Detectives raid Queensland home, two charged
0310_1800_sa_backpacker
1:04

Jury visits sight of alleged Salt Creek backpacker attack
 

Erica Morris, her two daughters and a friend left Gladstone on Saturday morning, headed to a birthday party in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old says she lost control of her car on a windy, dirt road through Woolooga, north of Gympie.

"We flipped and we landed on our roof, straight onto the water," she told 7 News.

The family car flipped and landed on the roof in the creek. Photo: 7 News

The car nearly instantly filled with water, leaving little Syndal trapped. Photo: 7 News

The car instantly filled with water and was fully submerged in a matter of seconds.

Three-year-old Syndal was trapped as the water continued to rise.

Three-year-old Syndal was trapped as the water continued to rise. Photo: 7 News

Syndal spent the night in hospital after swallowing huge amounts of water. Photo: 7 News

Around three minutes had passed before Erica managed to pull her little girl from the wreckage.

"She was blue, she wasn't breathing, she was completely lifeless," Ms Morris said.

"I had it in my head as I was walking to shore that I've just lost my little girl.

"Because I don't know CPR, I just threw her over my shoulder and I just started whacking and praying."

Her prayers were answered.

"We were half way to the shore when she whimpered and I swear to god it was the most amazing sound I ever heard," she said.

Syndal spent the night in hospital after swallowing huge amounts of water.

Thankfully, Syndal and her big sister Alexiah (pictured) only have cuts and bruises to heal. Photo: 7 News

Today, the toddler and her big sister Alexiah only have cuts and bruises to heal.

The young family is relieved to be safe at home and grateful to be together.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Morning news break - April 25

Back To Top