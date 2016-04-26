News

Man wakes to find croc biting his foot in camping tent

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 News /

A 19-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he woke up to find a crocodile inside his tent while on a camping trip in the Northern Territory.

Peter Rowsell was camping beside a creek near Dorisvale crossing with his family on Monday, when he was bitten on the foot by the croc.

Peter Rowsell woke up to find a crocodile in his tent. Photo: Facebook.


ABC reports Mr Rowsell woke up about 4.30am to find something ‘shaking’ his foot.

“I woke up and had a look and it was three to four metres long,” he told the ABC.

Mr Rowsell said the croc was about 3-4m long and was clinging on to his foot. Photo: Getty

Mr Rowsell said he hit the croc on the head ‘once or twice’ and it released him and retreated back into the water.

His screams woke up other campers, who helped to drive him for more than two hours to Katherine Hospital.

He was treated for puncture wounds to his right foot and given antibiotics.

Mr Rowsell's wounds to his right foot.

A crocodile expert has since said Mr Rowsell was camping too close to the water.

It’s recommended that campers stay at least 50m from bodies of water known to be home to crocodiles

