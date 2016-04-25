Nation comes together to salute the fallen at Anzac Day 2016 ceremonies

The nation has come together at Anzac Day services across Australia, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand forces at Gallipoli.

One of the biggest ceremonies has been held at Sydney's Martin Place, where dignitaries from Australia and New Zealand laid wreaths.

RELATED: 2016 ANZAC DAY IN PICTURES

Lieutenant Colonel John Moore told the crowd this year's turnout may not be as big as last year's for the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli landing, but the numbers show the service "is still continuing to spark the interest of the people of Sydney".

Brisbane's Anzac Square was overflowing, with many up early to pay their respects to the Anzacs. Dawn services will follow across the country, followed by marches of returned servicemen and women.

The national service will be held in Canberra.

The morning's services have been marred by news that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with terror offences over an alleged Anzac day plot. Police held a press conference after the dawn service.

Earlier, thousands gathered at the Auckland War Memorial to commemorate although numbers were down on last year when the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings drew record crowds to services around the country.

The crowds making the pilgrimage to Turkey were expected to be lower than last year, reflecting a drop in overall numbers after the record attendance for last year's centenary.

Thunder, lightning and rain have greeted Australians and New Zealanders as they troop in to the Anzac commemoration site to camp out overnight for the service on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan is Australia's senior representative at this year's service.

Security has been boosted for this year's Anzac service at Gallipoli, with international-airport style screening in place including restrictions on liquid, aerosol or gel products and inspection of electronic devices.

Governor-General Peter Cosgrove will attend the service at Villers-Bretonneux in France.

RELATED VIDEOS: