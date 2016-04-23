Teacher's aide filmed choke-slamming boy, 14, into desks and chairs in classroom fight

A US high school teacher's aide has been arrested after he was filmed allegedly choke-slamming a 14-year-old student and calling him "n****r" in a classroom fight.

Teacher's aide arrested after he was filmed choke-slamming a 14-year-old boy in a US classroom. Source: CBS58

Footage posted on social media shows the 39-year-old aide rushing the boy and tackling him on to desks and chairs before holding him down in a chokehold.

The man holds the student down, screaming: "What did I tell you, mother***r?"

It was filmed in a classroom on Wednesday at Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested with CBS58 reporting he would likely lose his job.

One student who witnessed the fight said there was an argument before the fight, with the student agitating the aide.

"[The student] was talking stuff and then the teacher came, slammed him on the chair, and started choking him saying you don't know who you're… messing with," the student said.

Another student said: "This teacher's just bogus. But then again, the kid shouldn't have been talking stuff."

If the argument was filmed, it was not published with the video showing the fight.

The student was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The aide has not been charged but an investigation is ongoing with a report being prepared for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

RELATED VIDEO:

Violent scene unfolds inside Chinese school

Teacher filmed hitting students

Teacher's aide not sorry he punched autistic boy