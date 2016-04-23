US authorities reject claims video shows deputies ignoring drowning teens

Police in Florida have shared a video which appears to show officers who had taken off some of their "duty gear" in an attempt to rescue three girls who drowned after a car crash.

The Pinellas Sheriff's office shared the footage on Facebook following an earlier video which lead to reports the deputies can be seen on the different dark grainy video standing beside the pond while ignoring the girls’ final screams - reports authorities say are false.

"I thought I heard yelling as it was going down. But now they're done," one of the officers is reportedly heard saying on the grainy video.

Three teenagers, 15-year-olds Laniya Miller, Ashaunti Butler, and 16-year-old Dominique Battle drowned, according to online reports.

According to ABC, the teenagers are accused of stealing a car and running from police several times before they crashed into the pond.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted the new video and statement to their Facebook page claiming all video regarding the incident has now been released.

Authorities are still maintaining their position that the officers tried to save the girls.

"The police tried to go in the water and save their lives and they couldn't do it." Sheriff Gualtieri said.

A third video has just been posted to the social media with Sheriff Gualtieri addressing the media.

"The deputies said they went in the water, they got tangled in the weeds, it was muddy, they sunk down, and they felt it was too dangerous to proceed," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

"There is video, if people care to look for it and watch it, that supports what we said. I don't think we need the video. If we've come to a point in this world where unless it's on video it didn't happen then that's sad." Sheriff Gualtieri said.

Authorities say in the second video, released after the first became public, it's clear deputies had taken off their duty gear in an attempt to rescue the girls.

The Facebook statement says: "Unfortunately, some people are irresponsibly and falsely posting on Facebook that deputies did not attempt to rescue the 3 girls who tragically drowned while fleeing from the police in a stolen car a few weeks ago."

"The sheriff stated at the time that deputies removed their gunbelts and clothes and tried to enter the water to rescue the girls, but the conditions in the water prevented them from doing so. This is exactly what happened, and we stand by that."

"All video regarding the incident has been released, including the below clip that shows deputies who had taken off their duty gear in an effort to rescue the girls. The other video being shown omits this part that shows deputies who had entered the water in their effort to rescue the girls."

"We are posting this clip with the hope that the false narrative being spread about this incident stops."

The teenagers reportedly had criminal histories for grand theft auto.

Sheriff Gualtieri told the media, "The three of them combined had seven prior arrests for stealing cars in the last year."