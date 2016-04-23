Porirua siege over as man found dead at scene

The man involved in an armed standoff with police in Porirua has been found dead.

The scene in Porirua on Friday. Photo: SNPA

Police had been negotiating with the man, understood to be Pita Rangi Te Kira, since the standoff began on Friday. He was found dead inside the Porirua house on Saturday morning.

Police looking to locate Pita Rangi Tekira in relation to the incident this morning. See https://t.co/nT7rzxWSM1 pic.twitter.com/iuEZg2clrl — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) April 21, 2016

The incident began when police tried to arrested Te Kira, 29, for breaching bail conditions.

A single shot, believed to be a shotgun blast, killed four-year-old German Shepherd Gazza while an officer was injured when he jumped out of a second-storey window to flee the gunfire.

The male officer suffered suspected fractures and is recovering in hospital.

Police say Te Kira is understood to have fired the single shot that killed the dog.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle says despite police efforts to talk down Te Kira, he was found dead at the Porirua property.

Breaking news: Police can confirm man they've been negotiating with in Porirua has been found dead at scene. More soon. #OperationKokiri — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) April 22, 2016

"This is certainly not the outcome that anyone wanted, and our thoughts are now with his whanau as we continue to investigate the circumstances of his death," Supt Hoyle said.

We pay tribute to Police dog Gazza who was tragically shot today. Our thoughts are with his handler and his family. pic.twitter.com/UhRlMdZSGa — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) April 22, 2016

"We very much appreciate the community's patience and understanding while police worked to resolve this dangerous situation safely."

Police used gas canisters along with "other tactical options" early on Saturday morning in an attempt to bring the standoff to an end.

Cordons will remain in place until all scene examinations have taken place.