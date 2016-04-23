Paranormal groups claim teenage ghost 'haunting' Sydney train station

Speculation has spread across several ghost-hunting websites that a Sydney train station is home to the crying, blood-splattered ghost of a girl.

The teenage apparition has reportedly been seen by a handful of people at Macquarie Fields Station, the Daily Mail reported, citing several paranormal groups.

She is said to emerge - with a ‘dark splatter of blood covering her front’ - after the last train departs and the suburban station falls quiet, at which point her “faint crying can be heard”.

“Some say they’ve seen her shrieking in terror at some unknown sight, while others have reported that she simply sits in the middle of the tracks and cries and cries,” the Urban Ghosts website reads.

It has listed the girl in its ’10 Creepy Phantoms and Urban Legends of Australia’, but the mystery of Macquarie station has also reached international renown, coming in at number two on TopTenz world-wide list of haunted train stations.

It describes the girl “in her dancing clothes, clutching her chest” and “giving the appearance of being a not altogether happy ghost”.

‘Ghost Hunting Australia’ paid a brief visit to the site, investigating reports of paranormal activity and said they were “unable to detect any unusual sounds”.

However, they added that they had taken “some very interesting pictures with orbs and ectoplasm evident”.

They said they would be back for further investigation.

