'Don't send him to jail': Mother's plea for man who caused son's death

A Perth mother is pleading with prosecutors to drop an appeal against the man who was found responsible for her son's death.

Jake Formica, 24, admitted causing the death of James Della, who died after falling from the roof of a car onto a Morley road in August 2014.

Formica received a two-year six-month jail term, suspended for two years, but the DPP has criticised the decision and said he should be behind bars.

For Jamie’s mother, Sharon Della, a decision to jail him would not help her and her family in their grief.

“I don't want Jake to go to jail, my family doesn't want Jake to go to jail, my son most definitely would not want to see his best mate go to jail,” she said.

Jamie was 24 years old when he died, leaving behind his little girl, Tiahna.

It has been a source of comfort for Ms Della to spend time with the child, but also a bittersweet reminder that Jamie will not be there to watch her grow up.

“Initially, it was the most painful thing and as hard as it was for me, it was also my saving grace,” Ms Della said.

Jamie fell from the roof of Mr Formica’s car after a night spent drinking. He died from head injuries sustained in the fall.

“They were silly and one of them paid the price, one of them didn't walk away - and one did but has to suffer for the rest of his life,” Ms Della said.

Mr Formica was found guilty of causing Jamie's death but avoided jail, with the judge accepting his remorse over the incident was genuine.

Ms Della said she is ‘mystified’ that the DPP is appealing that decision.

“When Jake Formica was sentenced in February, the judge said one of the main reasons he'd avoided jail was because the victim's family had forgiven him,” she said.

“Since then, nothing's changed. So news of an appeal has left both families frustrated.”

She said Jake “got a life sentence” with what has happened, and will suffer for the rest of his life because of it.

“Him going to prison will achieve absolutely nothing, all it will do is destroy another family.”