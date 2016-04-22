News

Bomb squad called in after man threatens to 'blow up van' at Queensland showground

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

BREAKING: Police bomb squad officers are reportedly on the scene of a Queensland showground, after it was reported a man was threatening to blow up his van.

Police on scene after man threatens to 'blow up van' at Queensland showground

A police spokesman told Yahoo7 they had received reports of a potential device in a vehicle at Boonah showgrounds, south-west of Brisbane.

It's believed a man had left a note threatening to blow up his van, however police were yet to confirm this.

Bomb squad officers had been called in to inspect a vehicle.

Police are trying to find the man who made the threats, it's reported.

Specialist police are on scene.

More to come.

