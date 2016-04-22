News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

One dog missing after home destroyed by fire in Queensland

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

A two storey home has been destroyed by fire on Fairymead Road near Bundaberg in Queensland.

Home destroyed by fire in Queensland

Home destroyed by fire in Queensland

It's understood there were three dogs inside the residence at the time the fire broke out.

One dog still remains missing.

A fire has destroyed a home on Fairymead Road. Source: Google Maps.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

It's also understood that no one was injured.

According to News Mail a nearby neighbour, Wayne Galea, recalls seeing the flames from his place about 8am.

"I've seen the fire from my place all the black smoke and I just come racing down.

"You can see there is not much left of it now."



Moore Park rural firefighter Lindsay Browne told News Mail: "I just got called to the fire about quarter past eight and when I got here the house was well alight.

"We checked to see there was no persons inside. The occupier turned up about 15 minutes later.

"The house was, at that stage, completely engulfed.

"What's left is not very much," he said.

It's understood multiple crews are on scene.

News break – April 22

Back To Top