One dog missing after home destroyed by fire in Queensland

A two storey home has been destroyed by fire on Fairymead Road near Bundaberg in Queensland.

It's understood there were three dogs inside the residence at the time the fire broke out.

One dog still remains missing.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

It's also understood that no one was injured.

According to News Mail a nearby neighbour, Wayne Galea, recalls seeing the flames from his place about 8am.

"I've seen the fire from my place all the black smoke and I just come racing down.

"You can see there is not much left of it now."

#breaking a 2 storey home has been destroyed by fire on Fairymead Rd near Bundaberg @7NewsWBY pic.twitter.com/mr4Wx5VnN0 — Susie Ross (@SusieKristelle4) April 21, 2016

Moore Park rural firefighter Lindsay Browne told News Mail: "I just got called to the fire about quarter past eight and when I got here the house was well alight.

"We checked to see there was no persons inside. The occupier turned up about 15 minutes later.

"The house was, at that stage, completely engulfed.

"What's left is not very much," he said.

It's understood multiple crews are on scene.

