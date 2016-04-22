'I threw my spade and just yelled': Frustrated Kiwi caught up in Ecuador relief effort

A man from Gisborne has described the shocking scenes he witnessed in the wake of the 7.8 magnitude quake which devastated Ecuador.

Ecuador's worst earthquake in nearly seven decades has left 570 people dead, injured 7000 and damaged close to 2000 buildings.

New Zealander Daniel Bayley had been staying in Canoa, a coastal town of 5000 on the Pacific Coast of Ecuador, for six weeks, when the powerful quake struck.

He's witnessed horrifying scenes, including people crushed under buildings, and said the "stories are crazy".

"One man was standing in the middle of the street and saw an entire building collapse like a stack of cards on top of a restaurant full of people, they were just flattened," he told NZME.

Bayley, who went and slept in the mountains in case a tsunami came that night, says when he arrived back in town the next morning it was "grim" and "absolute chaos" ensued.

RELATED VIDEO:

He told NZME he helped dig a 70-year-old woman from under three floors of rubble on Monday.

But he said many others remained trapped and there was no one leading the recovery.

"No one was helping. I have been so frustrated. Everyone was standing and watching. There were no tools, even the hammers the firefighters had were bad," he said.

"I put it down to the Latin culture of putting immediate family first. People are concerned solely with their family."

RELATED VIDEO:

He says when army and civil defence arrived on Monday, their efforts were not much better.

"They were just standing with their guns. I lost it - I threw my spade down in the middle of the street and just yelled, 'Where is your heart? What is wrong with you? Why will you not help your people'?"

RELATED VIDEO:

A friend of Mr Bayley has set up a Gofundme account for Canoa.

RELATED VIDEO: