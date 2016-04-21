A Swedish backpacker has been identified as the Good Samaritan who dragged an injured young man from rail tracks, minutes before a train arrived.

Backpacker hailed as a hero after pulling injured man off train tracks

27-year-old Robin Lassinniemi was waiting for a train at Yarraman Station when he saw a man deliver a brutal coward's punch to another man’s head from behind.

The victim was then shoved off the platform and onto train tracks, shattering his knee.

Without thinking twice, Mr Lassinniem risked his own life by pulling the stranger, later identified as Chris Wood, to safety.

“I just got this feeling in my stomach. I saw Chris lying in the track,” he told reporters.

“I was a little bit panicking, looking for trains trying to get him because his leg was pretty bad.

With a train only minutes away, the tradie described the incident as “pretty scary” but remained modest about his heroic actions.

“I think everyone would have done it. I hope so at least,” he said.

CCTV footage captured the heart-stopping rescue.

Mr Lassinniemi said adrenaline took over as he hauled Chris onto the platform.

Incredibly, this isn’t the first time the Good Samaritan has saved a life since coming to Australia.

Mr Lassinniemi also rescued another commuter who fell onto train tracks at a station in Sydney.



Speaking with 7 News on Wednesday from his hospital bed, Mr Wood said he'd like to thank the man who saved his life.

“I'd love to find out who he is and shake his hand. That'd be good.”

Mr Lassinniemi said he would have no problem with that.



“I'll come by with a six pack one day, mate,” he said.



