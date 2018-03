A truck and car have collided and are causing major delays on the Gateway Motorway southbound near Brisbane Airport.

Major delays on Gateway Motorway following collision between truck and car

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition with neck and leg injuries.

Delays aplenty on the Gateway SB near Airport xt due to a truck n smash #bnetraffic #chopperview @7NewsQueensland 🚁 pic.twitter.com/fzcEhdBEzn — Dave Andrews (@chopperdaveqld) April 21, 2016

He was initially treated at the scene by paramedics.

He has has since been transported to hospital.

More details to come.