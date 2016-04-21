A secret men’s-only Facebook page has left hundreds of teenage girls humiliated and sickened over countless explicit photos shared in a ‘revenge-porn’ style group among thousands of members.

Vic teens humiliated over leaked nude photos amid 70 per cent rise in online harassment

Nude photos of underage girls covered the Melbourne’s Men’s Society page, with the vast majority shared without the victim’s permission or knowledge.

One boy posted a photo sent privately to him on Snapchat of a girl wearing lingerie, writing: “got this today”.

“Boys! What do you think? Yay or nay?” another caption read, accompanying a nude photo of a woman lying in bed.

The members brazenly posted screenshots of usernames and profiles for the sole purpose of allowing the other members to track them down.

“Guys this girls keen and DTF chuck her a add [sic],” wrote one man alongside a screenshot of the woman’s Facebook profile, including her first and last name.

Cases like this have pushed for the number of harassment offences to rise dramatically in Victoria.

Figures obtained by Yahoo7 show the number of online or mobile phone harassment offences have jumped by a staggering 70 per cent since 2013.

The page was finally removed last week following a surge of complaints to Facebook, but that hasn’t stopped the group from reappearing on other platforms.

Many victims feel demeaning social media accounts will never disappear completely, including one 16-year-old girl who told Yahoo7 her heart stopped when she found out an explicit photo of hers had been leaked last week.

“It was probably the worst thing and the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

The Melbourne student said the image did not show her face, but the person who took a screenshot of her picture included her Snap Chat username.

Within days, she had received more than 5000 friend requests.

“It got so bad that I had to make a new one,” she said.

It wasn’t long before fellow students at her school saw the image and began to approach her asking how she felt “being famous”.

The impact on the teen, who already suffers from anxiety, left her humiliated and vulnerable.

“I completely broke down for the next two days at least,” she said.

“I had two or three panic attacks. I just didn’t know what to do. I told one of my friends and then I told my mum.

“I guess at the end of the day, your mum is always going to be there for you.”

The message was originally sent privately to a boy she had been communicating with, a person she thought she could trust.

“I wouldn’t ever expect anyone who I even know in the slightest to ever do this to me,” she said.

The girl and her mother reported the incident to police but we disheartened when authorities said there wasn’t a lot they could do.

“They said this kind of stuff happens all the time, although we know who did it it’s not really on a big scale, there’s not much we can do about it,”

The teen said the experience has changed the way she will communicate with people in the future and hopes it will serve as a warning for other girls.

“I would say unless you really know the person who you’re sending it to, then keep the photo for yourself.”

In Victoria, anyone found guilty of publishing ‘revenge-porn’ material could face up to 10 years in jail.

Victorian Police have been contacted several times for a statement to no avail.

