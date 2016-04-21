This baby bird has gone wee wee all the way and managed to find himself a new home.

Adorable baby cassowary ‘Wee Wee’ rescued by loving Queensland family

It would also appear that the baby cassowary hasn’t got a 'wary' in the world.

Adorable footage of a young cassowary in Queensland has surfaced and it’s garnering collective ooh’s and ah’s from around the country.

Wee Wee the cassowary can be seen in the footage running playfully, darting around a grassy area before collapsing in an exhausted heap.

The one-year-old flightless bird was rescued by a Cairns family when he was three-months-old.

He had become separated from his mother when his leg became tied up in scrub near Kuranda.

His rescuers heard his cries for help and came to his aid.

Since then he has maintained a diet of fish and various produce.

The loving family also has berries planted on their property especially for Wee Wee to nibble on.

Only last week a curious cassowary made itself at home in another Queensland family’s living room.

The terrified owner wisely hid behind the dining room table while the photos of the rare bird were snapped.

Peanut, as he is affectionately referred to by locals, is regularly spotted wandering through Sue and Peter Leach’s backyard but the large native bird decided the grass looked greener inside their house.

Mrs Leach says Peanut regularly passes though their backyard daily to feast on berries, but he was feeling a little more adventurous last week.

Peanut made a slight detour, poking his head through an open garage door before strolling inside.

"I high-tailed it out pretty quickly but my husband hid behind the dining table and took some photos," Mrs Leach told AAP.

Sticky beak: great pics of a curious cassowary who let herself into a Mission Beach home @Queensland @7NewsCairns pic.twitter.com/44Ako1egan — James Van Leeuwen (@jamesvanleeuwe1) April 13, 2016

Peanut's stay was only brief. He walked away after a few minutes, and caused no damage and made no mess.

"They're such lovely creatures but they're still a wild animal and can be unpredictable," she said.

"We're just glad he didn't spot the fruit bowl."

Cassowaries are an endangered species and potentially dangerous. The Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection warns people to admire them from a distance.

It is described as one of the world's deadliest birds due to its aggressiveness, and can seriously hurt people and pets by kicking them with its large, clawed feet.

According to a 2003 study of southern cassowary attacks in Queensland, there were eight recorded incidents involving serious injuries and one death between 1926 and 1999.

There is uncertainty over the size of the southern cassowary population in Australia, the federal government has said, with one estimate from 16 years ago placing it at some 2,000 breeding birds.

