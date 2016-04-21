News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Avicii's fans pay tribute as new details emerge on his shock death
Avicii's fans pay tribute as new details emerge after the DJ's shock death

Woman hoped news of sister's fatal epileptic fit was a 'sick April fools joke'

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Tributes have flowed for a young woman who died suddenly in her sleep after an epileptic fit, only months after she moved to Perth and met the 'love of her life'.

Aussie tourists caught in illegal Thai swingers party
0:24

Aussie tourists caught in illegal Thai swingers party
0423_sun_marathon
0:35

Madison de Rozario wins wheelchair race of London Marathon
Chemical weapons watchdog: inspectors have samples from Douma
1:21

Chemical weapons watchdog: inspectors have samples from Douma
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
Activists storm Best In Show dog awards
1:48

Activists storm Best In Show dog awards
0307_1800_qld_woodchipper
0:29

New clues unearthed in horrific woodchipper death
0304_1800_vic_macedonia
0:25

Hundreds of angry Macedonian-Australians pour into Melbourne
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
0228_1130_nat_
1:57

Compulsory recall for millions of Australian cars
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
0117_0700_nat_kidnapped
1:54

Australian couple kidnapped in Burkina Faso
1009_1800_wa_chlow
1:14

McCardel into her 19th English Channel swim
 

Georgina Waterman’s had the fatal fit while she was sleeping on March 31.

Georgina Waterman died in her sleep following an epileptic fit she suffered just months after moving to Australia. Photo: Facebook

The 23-year-old woman is originally from Ramsgate in the UK but she had recently moved to live with her aunt and uncle in Australia, Mirror UK reports.

Miss Waterman’s sister Danielle found out about the tragic news on April 1 and she was hoping it was a “sick April Fools' joke.”

The 21-year-old sister led the tributes and has described her older sibling as "beautiful" and “everything you'd ever expect a big sister to be.”

"We had our disagreements like all siblings but she was always there whenever you needed her,” Danielle said.

Georgina Waterman met her boyfriend Dan Pyne while living in Australia.Photo: Facebook


Danielle said she spoke with her sister on Skype before she went to sleep on the night before she died.

“At 7.30am we got a call to say she was dead and had had a fatal epileptic fit. We were in complete disbelief,” she said.

Ms Waterman met her boyfriend Dan Pyne when she was living in Australia and he was the love of her life, according to her family.

She didn’t have travel insurance to cover any costs after death and the family is left to pay for an Australian autopsy, funeral and repatriation.

Georgina Waterman didn't have travel insurance and her family is left with the cost to bring her body home. Photo: Facebook

The young woman's mother, father and two other sisters will be attending the main funeral service in Australia, where Ms Waterman was cremated.

The family will also be holding another funeral service for Ms Waterman when they return to the UK.

The death came as a shock and Danielle has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the costs of sending her body back home and giving her sister a “send off she deserves."

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top