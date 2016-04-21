Woman hoped news of sister's fatal epileptic fit was a 'sick April fools joke'

Tributes have flowed for a young woman who died suddenly in her sleep after an epileptic fit, only months after she moved to Perth and met the 'love of her life'.

Georgina Waterman’s had the fatal fit while she was sleeping on March 31.

The 23-year-old woman is originally from Ramsgate in the UK but she had recently moved to live with her aunt and uncle in Australia, Mirror UK reports.

Miss Waterman’s sister Danielle found out about the tragic news on April 1 and she was hoping it was a “sick April Fools' joke.”

The 21-year-old sister led the tributes and has described her older sibling as "beautiful" and “everything you'd ever expect a big sister to be.”

"We had our disagreements like all siblings but she was always there whenever you needed her,” Danielle said.

Danielle said she spoke with her sister on Skype before she went to sleep on the night before she died.

“At 7.30am we got a call to say she was dead and had had a fatal epileptic fit. We were in complete disbelief,” she said.

Ms Waterman met her boyfriend Dan Pyne when she was living in Australia and he was the love of her life, according to her family.

She didn’t have travel insurance to cover any costs after death and the family is left to pay for an Australian autopsy, funeral and repatriation.

The young woman's mother, father and two other sisters will be attending the main funeral service in Australia, where Ms Waterman was cremated.

The family will also be holding another funeral service for Ms Waterman when they return to the UK.

The death came as a shock and Danielle has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the costs of sending her body back home and giving her sister a “send off she deserves."

