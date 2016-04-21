Sydney armed robber Jame Phan has been handed a minimum 14-year jail term for the murder of a fruit shop worker and a string of other crimes.

Man jailed for shooting death of fruit shop worker Kamran Yousaf during botched robbery

Phan, also known as Van Linh Dang, did not fire the shot that killed "extremely courageous" Villawood shophand Kamran Yousaf, NSW Supreme Court Acting Justice Jane Mathews said on Thursday.

But the 30-year-old was found guilty of murder at trial on the basis that he foresaw the possibility that gunman Lance Lachlan Murdoch might discharge his pistol at some point during the armed robbery, perhaps to fire a warning shot, Justice Mathews said.

Mr Yousaf was shot in the stomach after he attempted to stop Phan from fleeing with a cash register in October 2013.

Among the terrified shoppers who witnessed the deadly robbery was an 11-year-old girl.

"The killing was in a real sense an extension of the armed robbery, albeit an extension that involved the taking of an innocent human life and was therefore an extremely serious offence," Justice Mathews said.

"In my long experience overseeing murder trials, his is the lowest level of culpability I have ever encountered."

She said she accepted that Phan had had an "extremely difficult" life and had struggled with drug addiction since his teen years.

Members of Phan's family wept in the public gallery as the judge sentenced him to a 20-year jail term with a 14-year non-parole period for the murder of Mr Yousaf and other armed robberies around Sydney's southwest.

Mr Yousaf, a Pakistani accountancy student, was working at the Villawood Vale Fruit Market part-time when he was shot as he attempted to prevent the cash register being stolen.

Yousaf had only been in Australia for less than a year when the crime took place and had been married for just six months.

He had been due to return to his home village of Jalalpur Jattan in north-east Pakistan to see his new bride and family when he was killed.

