News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Paddle boarder's unforgettable 'playtime' with curious whale

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

An ordinary weekend quickly became unforgettable when a curious whale decided to ‘play’ with a paddle boarder.

0228_1800_ADL-Cali
0:19

Motorbike rider's lucky escape in spectacular Californian highway crash
California Democratic Party won't endorse Dianne Feinstein
0:49

California Democratic Party won't endorse Dianne Feinstein
California hiker found after 6 days missing in Yosemite park
0:59

California hiker found after 6 days missing in Yosemite park
California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
0:59

California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
1:58

Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
Drone Footage Captures Dolphins Interacting with Gray Whales in Monterey Bay
2:37

Drone Footage Captures Dolphins Interacting with Gray Whales in Monterey Bay
California Drone Captures Spectacular Grey Whale Breach
3:26

California Drone Captures Spectacular Grey Whale Breach
Stunning Drone Footage Shows Fin Whales Swimming Off Newport Beach, California
2:43

Stunning Drone Footage Shows Fin Whales Swimming Off Newport Beach, California
Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
0:13

Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway

Couple Says Dorner Tied Them Up, Stole Car
0512_1800_qld_usterror
1:59

Chilling look inside US terror couple's apartment
Divers Encounter Humpback Whales on Shallow Reef in Tuamotus, French Polynesia
1:50

Divers Encounter Humpback Whales on Shallow Reef in Tuamotus, French Polynesia
 

Onlookers were surprised to see the curious whale checking out the action as they watched from Oceanside Pier in California.

Video shows the whale breaching extremely close to the paddle boarder, who somehow manages to maintain his standing position during the majestic display.

Aysean Beauchamp, who uploaded the video, said the paddle boarder tried to follow the whale, but it was too fast for him.

The onlookers can be heard in the footage gasping in delight, impressed with the whale's show.

WHALE TALES

Back To Top