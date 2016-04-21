Paddle boarder's unforgettable 'playtime' with curious whale

An ordinary weekend quickly became unforgettable when a curious whale decided to ‘play’ with a paddle boarder.

Onlookers were surprised to see the curious whale checking out the action as they watched from Oceanside Pier in California.

Video shows the whale breaching extremely close to the paddle boarder, who somehow manages to maintain his standing position during the majestic display.

Aysean Beauchamp, who uploaded the video, said the paddle boarder tried to follow the whale, but it was too fast for him.

The onlookers can be heard in the footage gasping in delight, impressed with the whale's show.

WHALE TALES