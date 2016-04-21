A student says he burst into tears when he discovered he had saved the life of a stranger.

'We're so thankful he was there': Family tracks down hero who saved teen's life

Isaac van Velthooven was waiting for a taxi home in Wellington when he had a cardiac arrest.

Victoria University student Neil Rudman was walking with friends when he saw the 19-year-old man collapse 100 metres in front of him, Fairfax reports.

Rudman went to the aid of van Velthooven, who had hit his head on the pavement with a loud crack at around 11.15pm near the St James Theatre in Courtenay Place.

"After a little while, he stopped breathing and I couldn't find a pulse," Rudman told Fairfax.

"I put him on his back and started giving him CPR, and after a little while he took a big breath, so I put him back in recovery."

He repeated CPR again before paramedics arrived at the scene.

"I was pretty upset, I was crying."

He said he had tried to call Wellington Hospital to check to see if van Velthooven was ok but didn't know his name.

Meanwhile, family rushed to van Velthooven's bedside, where the 19-year-old remained in an induced coma until Sunday.

His sister Claudia said she had been told that two men had rushed over to help her brother, with one administering CPR while his friend called the ambulance.

Claudia took to social media to try to track down the mystery men, who she described as true heroes.

A friend of Rudman's alerted him to the post and he made contact.

Claudia then let everyone know they had tracked down her brother's rescuer, posting: "Thank you for everyone's kind messages and help to find these amazing bystanders. We have found them and my brothers recovery is looking really positive."

Rudman went to the hospital to meet the man he helped save the life of and his family.

"Hearing Isaac was on the ground with no pulse is quite hard, but the fact that Neil was there, and getting to meet him to thank him, he's a hero," Claudia said.

She told Fairfax she hoped Rudman's actions would encourage others to do the same if they were faced with a similar situation.

"He literally saved my brother's life, and we're so thankful he was there, he knew what he knew and he did what he did."

RELATED STORIES:

Heroes save drowning woman

Modest hero saved driver from cliff-hanging vehicle

RELATED VIDEOS: