Wollongong council worker charged after peepholes found in women's changing rooms

A council worker has been charged after allegedly using peepholes to spy on women in the changing rooms of a public swimming pool near Wollongong.

Staff at Helensburgh Memorial Pool discovered the holes earlier this year, police said.

Officers were then alerted after a man was allegedly seen peering through the holes at women in the shower area.

The 59 year old was arrested on Tuesday following further inquiries, and was charged with five counts of peep and pry.

In a statement, Wollongong City Council said it had been contacted about an incident involving a member of staff, which had immediately been investigated.

He has been granted bail and is due to appear in court next month.

"As a result the staff member's employment with council was terminated and the matter reported to NSW Police and the ombudsman," the statement said.

It is not known how long the holes had been there but they have since been in place, but the ABC reported they have since been filled in.

