Mum finds metal bolt inside Woolworths party pie

A Gold Coast mother made an unsavory find in a meat pie purchased from Woolworths when she pulled out a three-centimetre stainless steel bolt.

Cindy Wilson said she found the metal part in the filling of a Homebrand pie, and quickly took the item back to the Palm Waters branch for a refund.

The supermarket also offered her $50 compensation, but Mrs Wilson said she was more concerned about the safety of consumers.

"It's not about the money or a pay out or suing Woolworths or anything, it's purely for the fact, what else in in that batch, where's the rest of the bolt?" she told 7 News.

Woolworths says there is an investigation underway, but for now the party pies will remain in stores with the supermarket confident it's an isolated issue.

News break – April 20