News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crocodile spotted climbing up waterfall in Northern Territory
'He lunged himself up': Crocodile spotted climbing up waterfall

Mum finds metal bolt inside Woolworths party pie

Yahoo7 News /

A Gold Coast mother made an unsavory find in a meat pie purchased from Woolworths when she pulled out a three-centimetre stainless steel bolt.

0413_0500_nat_spikes
0:24

Police investigating metal spikes found in racetrack
Usain Bolt: Manchester City got lucky this season
0:48

Usain Bolt: Manchester City got lucky this season
0412_1800_qld_boom
1:33

New report reveals plans for GC boom
0412_0500_nat_glassingCommGames
0:54

Former Commonwealth Games athlete arrested over glassing
Gupta stainless steel art on display in Paris
1:40

Gupta stainless steel art on display in Paris
0411_1800_nsw_search
1:57

Search for African athletes who fled Commonwealth Games village
White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
1:01

White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0304_1800_qld_captive
1:38

Young woman held captive by her teenage boyfriend for seven hours
Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
0:40

Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
 

Cindy Wilson said she found the metal part in the filling of a Homebrand pie, and quickly took the item back to the Palm Waters branch for a refund.

The bolt was found in the middle of the meat pie. Photo: 7 News

The supermarket also offered her $50 compensation, but Mrs Wilson said she was more concerned about the safety of consumers.


"It's not about the money or a pay out or suing Woolworths or anything, it's purely for the fact, what else in in that batch, where's the rest of the bolt?" she told 7 News.

Mrs Wilson was offered a refund and $50 credit. Photo: 7 News

Woolworths says there is an investigation underway, but for now the party pies will remain in stores with the supermarket confident it's an isolated issue.

News break – April 20

Back To Top