Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

Large diamond python finds its way into Sydney toilet

Angie Asimus
Yahoo7 /

A Northern Beaches family was left in shock after they discovered a big diamond python coiled in their bathroom.

While experts took it away soon after, the Masons may not have seen the last of their slithering houseguest.

The snake was discovered when mum Alison heard a bang in the bathroom, prepared for it to be something from the animal kingdom.

Alison Mason thought she might have had a bird in her bathroom when she heard a bang. Photo: 7 News

"The dog kind of jumped up as well, which made me think 'oh god, please don't be a bird'," Ms Mason said.

When she went to investigate, there were no feathers in the room but plenty of scales.

There were certainly no feathers on this big Python. Photo: 7 News

"[I was] just not expecting to find a snake in my toilet! Definitely got the adrenaline going that's for sure."

Diamond Pythons are common in Sydney but, in an unusual move, this one had slithered all the way to the second storey.

He was an "adventurous" and "determined" snake, Ms Mason said.

Taronga Zoo Reptile Keeper Stuart Kozlowski said there is nothing to be afraid of in such cases because the species is not venomous.

"It may have been following a scent. It may have been trying to avoid heat extremes,” Mr Kozlowski said.

Taronga Zoo Reptile Keeper Stuart Kozlowski says there is no need to fear Diamond Pythons. Photo: 7 News

Despite the initial fear factor, experts said there are actually benefits to having Diamond Pythons around the home because they are sure to keep the pests away.

"These snakes would be getting into people's roofs or under the house, looking for rats and vermin to eat," Mr Kozlowski said.

The snake was released about 20 metres away from the Mason household, so it could come back.

Alison Mason and her little girl. Phtoot: 7 News

But they don't seem to mind.

