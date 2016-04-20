Breathless Irish men brawl at traveller's fair in 'worst fight ever'

A bizarre fight that broke out between two Irish men at a traveller's fair has been described as “the worst fight ever seen”.

The bare-knuckle brawl took place in Kent, about an hour away from London, and shows the men facing off at the centre of a growing crowd.

The men, identified as Patrick and John by the screaming crowd, appear to be out of breath as they tussle.

The shorter of the two displayed an unusual fighting style, keeping his head down while he launches a barrage of punches at the other man’s chest.

“Give it to him!” yells a woman in the crowd.

Instead of trying to stop the strange fight, the audience cheers them on and even a makeshift referee jumps into action to conduct the match.

Eventually, police were called and attended the scene, although the amateur boxers had moved on by the time they arrived.

Social media users thought the incident was a joke.

“Look like a circus show [sic],” one woman wrote.

“What a waste of police time on these lowlifes and chavs,” another user said.

“One of the worst fights I've ever seen,” a man commented.

It is believed no serious injuries were sustained and police declined to take further action.

RELATED VIDEO:

Kimbo KOs Dada in 'worst fight in MMA history'

Wild brawl breaks out among women at Rosehill Races

Raw: Tasmanian women captured in violent brawl

News break – April 20