Auskick marketing blunder offers free footballs to kids who sign up for credit cards

An AFL Auskick marketing campaign bungle has sent parents into a frenzy, shaming sponsor NAB for offering credit cards kids as young as five on their email database.

The AFL sent the email to children all over Australia on Tuesday, rather than their parents, offering a free football if they register for a NAB credit card.

The AFL and NAB have since apologised for the mistake, telling parents the email was sent because they opted in to receive partner offers, but "should never have been sent in the manner that it was".

“This is an error on our part which we very much regret,” AFL general manager of game and market development Simon Lethlean said in an apology to parents just hours after the original email was sent out.

Parents took to social media to vent their frustration, saying the mailout was "poor form".

@NAB @AFLAuskick You just sent an email to my 8 year old son offering a free footy if he signs up for a credit card. are you serious — Eddy Jeffries (@eddyjaffa) April 19, 2016

@AFLAuskick good to see you sending out #NAB credit card applications to all participants.Just what my 7yo needs /s pic.twitter.com/s0BG6scviE — Scott (@Montalbert) April 19, 2016

@Montalbert We're really sorry you received that Scott - it was a mistake & we're investigating. Details here https://t.co/jTmFBrRtEl ^AW — NAB (@NAB) April 19, 2016

@AFLAuskick having @NAB use my email address to target my child to "win a free footy" if he signs up for a credit card is just poor form. — Chris (@lytman1) April 19, 2016

@AFLAuskick poor form to send an @NAB credit card offer to my son. At least it was rectified and apologies in a few hours. — Jeremy Bree (@jeremybree) April 19, 2016

NAB was also quick to apologise, calling the promotion “a mistake” in a statement.

“We are sorry for the email sent by the AFL to Auskickers this afternoon, which included a credit card offer.

“The email was intended for parents who had opted-in to receive offers from NAB. We never advertise these products to children.

“Together with the AFL, we will investigate how this happened. Again, we are very sorry.”

