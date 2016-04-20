Hoverboard high-flyer: ‘Immortal’ man glides on top of skyscraper during high-risk stunt

A warning to those who don’t like heights, you may want to look away.

Hoverboards have been recently linked to high-risk behavior and controversy, however recently uncovered footage seems to defy all bounds of belief and common sense.

A man has taken to performing complex ‘stunts’ while riding a hoverboard on the roof of a skyscraper in Dubai.

In the hair-raising footage, the man can be seen quickly accelerating towards the edge of the roof and then rapidly breaking, just before he reaches the edge.

He can also be seen performing figure eight loops dangerously, again adjacent to the edge.

Finally in the vision the man can be seen performing a handstand on top of his board perilously close to the corner of the high-rise.

Luckily, the rider’s balance was on point and it didn’t appear to be a windy day.

According to NY Magazine the daredevil’s name is Oleg Cricket.

He grew up in Siberia and he's been doing stunts, gymnastics, acrobatics, and martial arts since he was 16 years old, according to his website.

Hoverboards recalled due to safety concerns

‘Christmas Grinch’ robbing kids of ‘hoverboards’

Big W issues urgent recall on hoverboards

He posted the video to his Instagram account and it has since gone viral.

“Scene from my full video, how am I still alive? I don’t know. Maybe I’m immortal?” he added in the post on the popular social media site.

After viewing the footage you might also be left pondering if he is indeed immortal after all.

RELATED:

Jet ski champ claims to have invented 'McFly' hoverboard

American baseball player stacks it

Granddad also fell while trying to keep up with his grandkids

Man awkwardly falls from board

News break – April 20