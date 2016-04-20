News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Hoverboard high-flyer: ‘Immortal’ man glides on top of skyscraper during high-risk stunt

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

A warning to those who don’t like heights, you may want to look away.

Hoverboards have been recently linked to high-risk behavior and controversy, however recently uncovered footage seems to defy all bounds of belief and common sense.

A man has taken to performing complex ‘stunts’ while riding a hoverboard on the roof of a skyscraper in Dubai.

Don't look down whatever you do. Source: Jukin.

The city skyline can be seen in the background of the footage. Source: Jukin.

In the hair-raising footage, the man can be seen quickly accelerating towards the edge of the roof and then rapidly breaking, just before he reaches the edge.

He can also be seen performing figure eight loops dangerously, again adjacent to the edge.

The 'gilder' comes close to the edge on several occassions. Source: Jukin.

The moment the man performs a handstand. Source: Jukin.

Finally in the vision the man can be seen performing a handstand on top of his board perilously close to the corner of the high-rise.

Luckily, the rider’s balance was on point and it didn’t appear to be a windy day.

Hoverboard high-flyer: ‘Immortal’ man glides on top of skyscraper during high-risk stunt. Source: Jukin.

According to NY Magazine the daredevil’s name is Oleg Cricket.

He grew up in Siberia and he's been doing stunts, gymnastics, acrobatics, and martial arts since he was 16 years old, according to his website.

He posted the video to his Instagram account and it has since gone viral.

“Scene from my full video, how am I still alive? I don’t know. Maybe I’m immortal?” he added in the post on the popular social media site.

After viewing the footage you might also be left pondering if he is indeed immortal after all.

