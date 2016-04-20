This pair must of have karma on their side.

Motorcyclist collides with dog, narrowly avoids getting run over by semi

Two motorbike riders have been captured on tape making an extremely lucky escape.

The vision beings with two bike riders casually driving along what appears to be a busy stretch of highway.

In the first of a series of unbelievable events one bike rider swerves but eventually collides with a dog who is on the road.

The momentum of the crash then thrusts forward the rider into yet another motorbike in front of him.

Near-miss filmed above Melbourne Airport

Near-miss on highway turns into dramatic two-car crash

Near miss for hot air balloon, train in WA

Due to the force of the collision the pair both tumble off their bikes at a high speed and are flung dangerously onto the highway.

One biker is then thrust into the path of a huge semi-trailer that is quickly careering towards him.

In a stroke of unbelievable luck however, the rider manages to avoid certain death by the narrowest of margins.

The nail-biting vision of the near-miss was uploaded to social media and has since gone viral.

It's unknown if any injuries were sustained during the crash.

No word yet if the pair immediately went out and purchased lottery tickets in an attempt to extend their winning streak.

RELATED VIDEOS:

News break – April 20