Donald Trump has made a series of missteps during his controversial campaign, but he has now perhaps set a new standard for political gaffes.

Is this Donald Trump's worst gaffe?

While campaigning at his final rally, he made an unfortunate slip-of-the-tongue.

Trump was about to deliver prepared remarks lauding New York values when he muddled up 9/11 with popular convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

"It's very close to my heart because I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7/11, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down, and I saw the greatest people I've ever seen in action," Trump told the crowd.

Trump intended to speak about the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

His mistake wasn't lost on Twitter users.

"If Trump becomes president we will not only mourn on 9/11 but also on 7/11!!" -nada — catalina (@CatalinaTeuber_) April 19, 2016

When Donald Trump referred to 7/11 instead of 9/11, I didn't think of the store, I thought of this #beyonce #711 pic.twitter.com/UILB3OSoxD — Ashley (@CEFan4Ever19) April 19, 2016

Donald Trump is really passionate about his slurpees



7/11 - never forget — Michael Alperin (@mike_the_sailor) April 19, 2016

New Yorkers went to the polls today in the state's most decisive presidential primary in decades with Hillary Clinton and Trump firm favorites in the race to clinch the Democratic and Republican nominations.

READ MORE: Clinton, Trump tipped to win as New York votes

Polls show that Clinton has a double-digit lead over her Brooklyn-born challenger, Bernie Sanders.

Trump, whose controversial campaign has appalled the Republican establishment, is ahead of his evangelical rival Ted Cruz and Ohio Governor John Kasich.

READ MORE: ['It's the headline no one wants to see': US newspaper publishes fake 'President Trump' frontpage|'It's the headline no one wants to see': US newspaper publishes fake 'President Trump' frontpage|popup=true]